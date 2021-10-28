To the Editor:
Never before has it been more important to vote for a Wayzata School Board candidate. And never before has there been so much division and so little tolerance for differing viewpoints.
If we don’t open our minds to others perspectives, we perpetuate intolerance and create another generation of division. We all want what’s best for our children. No one wants racism, hate, bullying or cancel culture in schools. Certainly, no one likes how the pandemic affected our children’s education and mental health.
I believe parents should have a say in what and how children are educated, in freedom of choice and that politics have absolutely no place in school. It’s a distraction and stressor children don’t need.
This letter isn’t an attempt to persuade others to think similarly, rather it’s an attempt to gain perspective and respect for differing viewpoints. If your views are progressive, consider this:
What if the majority of Wayzata School Board members had right leaning views? Today, the majority on the Wayzata School Board are left leaning.
What if your children were learning current events at school from FOX News? It’s documented that this year, 4th graders at a Wayzata elementary school are learning current events through a daily program called CNN 10.
What if you didn’t know your children were learning current events from FOX? Using a left leaning network like CNN to teach is one example of the district’s lack of transparency between school and home.
What if the district potentially mandated you to put something in your own child’s body that you felt was unsafe?
These are some of the reasons why four candidates are running to fight for a voice at the table. The current board is unbalanced. The curriculum has and continues to change in a way that is biased and we have little influence.
My choice for Wayzata School Board is Aaron Herzberg. He is a fair, open-minded listener that will fight for our children. Please vote for the diversity of thought and for a more balanced school board that this district desperately needs by voting for patriot Herzberg Nov. 2.
Sara Danforth
Plymouth
