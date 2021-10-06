To the Editor:
Gerard Balan is my choice for Hopkins City Council. His vision for the city includes affordability in housing; protecting our naturally occurring affordable housing from gentrification or loss of housing as light-rail comes to the city; and being fiscally responsible in city spending to continue offering our valued services while not in-creasing taxes so dramatically as to price out both homeowners and renters. He believes in equity and representation from all, bringing the diversity of all voices to the table to assure that Hopkins is everyone’s city. Balan believes that more can be done to promote Hopkins as a destination individuals will seek out, helping to support our independent businesses that are the backbone of the city. He has served the city for many years in his role on the Planning and Zoning Commission, as a member of the Hopkins 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, graduate of the Hopkins Academy and many other roles reflecting his passion for making Hopkins all that it can be. I urge you to learn more about Balan at betterwithbalan.com and vote for Gerard Balan on Nov. 2. He offers the fresh perspective the city needs.
Molly Cummings
Hopkins
Cummings is a former mayor of Hopkins
