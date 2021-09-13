To the Editor:
I disagree with Kelly O’Dea’s recommendation to city council members to just pay the $1.3 million over cost at Ridgedale Park. O’Dea decided those over budget monies can come from Minnetonka Parks and Trails fund. The project was given a price and that should be followed - if not, something needs to be eliminated. This park will be used mostly by high-end income senior Ridgedale condo users and not average Minnetonka residents with families. Our extra parks and trails tax dollars should be going to residential parks, not commercial areas.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka
