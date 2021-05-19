To the Editor:
At the start of every May, I begin seeing and hearing the anticipation and excitement that is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s a time of recognizing the impact we’ve made on society. Our accomplishments and contributions in the arts and scientific communities, food, fashion and music industries are celebrated and accolades are bestowed upon AAPI community leaders and politicians. Most importantly, it’s a time of honoring the past and reflecting where we need to be as a people. These actions are imperative steps in having an open, healthy, and supportive community. So, what’s my dispute?
The fact that Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, two completely different groups, share a single month to tell our stories, histories, hopes, and issues is problematic. Within just the Asian-American community so much ethnic diversity exists. There are numerous countries of origin, languages and traditions lumped under this umbrella term. Our experiences are not the same and within these differing groups come the sub-marginalized classes with even more specific struggles and needs. One month is insufficient to learning about and listening to such a vast category of people.
As a Korean-American, I take pride in my culture every day. A month-long celebration of the AAPI community somewhat implies that during the rest of the year, we are insignificant and the invisibility which has plagued our people throughout our nation’s complex history remains present. AAPI history IS American history. The lack of general awareness of our voices, experiences and contributions on a daily basis is a disservice to everyone.
The Atlanta shootings began the process for many non-AAPI Americans to truly start seeing us, yet concurrently, our pain, sadness and anger became the entertainment for the masses. We need to talk about stereotypes, microaggressions, exoticization, fetishization and xenophobia. My hope is that people take serious time for reflection and education about our community, both personally and professionally during this time, and use it to dismantle oppressive systems where we can be celebrated every day.
Jennifer Amatya
Plymouth
