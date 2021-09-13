To the Editor:
While public service always brings hard issues, the challenges of these past several years have been extraordinary. Our crystal ball doesn’t tell us what the next several years will bring. But we know they will include a new Minnetonka city manager and at least one new at-large city councilmember. As we consider the future — both opportunities and challenges — and the past, we strongly believe that Brad Wiersum is the right person to lead Minnetonka as mayor during the next four years.
Brad is experienced and knowledgeable about local government and the Minnetonka community as a result of his years of service on the Minnetonka City Council. He has risen to the challenges of our times by supporting initiatives in the areas of the environment; diversity; equity and inclusion; trails; and public health. He has taken seriously the fundamental work of local government — streets, public safety, and planning and zoning among others — nd brought an important fiscal lens to the Council’s work. He has listened with the knowledge that differences in opinion are legitimate and voted with the intention to further the community good. We are grateful that he is willing to continue to serve.
We believe his experience, record and personal qualities will continue to serve Minnetonka well. Please join us in supporting Brad’s re-election as mayor of Minnetonka.
Former Minnetonka mayors Tim Bergstedt (1990-1993), Karen Anderson (1994-2005), Jan Callison (2006-2008), and Terry Schneider (2009-2018)
