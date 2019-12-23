To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to the multiple articles and letters to the editor regarding homelessness and the Vista 44 Project for downtown Hopkins. I’m writing this from the perspective of a Hopkins resident, mother and educator in the Hopkins Public School District. I was appreciative of the recent article from Dec. 19 by Joe Nathan. He is correct in that homeless families are everywhere and I accept his challenge that we need to and can do much better for our children.
In the article from Dec. 5, “Beacon’s Vista 44 plans approved for construction in downtown Hopkins,” a concerned resident asked the council to “consider the long-range planning needed for residents of a supportive housing community, such as ... extra support services from the school district.” I would like to respond to the insinuation that our schools might not be ready to support homeless populations.
As an educator, I’m absolutely ready to educate and support our students, especially those that are experiencing poverty, homelessness and traumas associated with these situations. I’m ready to collaborate with and support caregivers and parents who have experienced homelessness, poverty and trauma associated with these situations. In fact, I’m humbled that I get the opportunity to support and collaborate with these families. We can learn much from each other and I can’t wait to welcome the future residents of Vista 44 to our school community.
Yes, I’m “just a teacher.” I’m not in charge of budgets and I do not sit on the school board. However, through the compassionate and innovative leadership of Superintendent Mhiripiri-Reed, our school board members and our committed school staff, I would wager with certainty that we all stand ready to welcome these children and families to Hopkins Schools.
Just because a person might prefer a “but not in my backyard” approach to doing better for homeless families and children, doesn’t mean a school district should be used as an excuse to usher our at-risk families to some hidden neighborhood away from our Mainstreet.
Jackie Hunke
Hopkins
