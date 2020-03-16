To the Editor:
In light of the recent debate about whether and where Artspace should have a home in Hopkins, I would like to make a case for artists and why we need them. People assume what makes a person an artist is what they produce. It is not. What makes a person an artist is her ability to tap into truth and then somehow express it. Every one of us was born with that ability, but many of us lose it as the pressures of society and stresses of the world numb us, wear us down, demand that we be productive and successful.
Society tells us that the measure of a person’s worth is how much they earn or how much they own. We have commodified everything, even art, giving us an endless selection of books, music, movies, shows, fashion and decor. But there is a difference between producing a product for profit and practicing an art.
Artists are people who inspire and provoke us to be our better selves, to speak deeper truths and to remember our true value. An artist is the author whose books change us, the musician whose songs move us, the poet who cuts to our core. She is the dancer whose body sings sorrow and love and rage and joy. He is the painter whose images stir what words cannot express, the filmmaker whose work transforms our way of thinking. The artist is also the gardener who, in collaboration with seed and soil, creates spaces to pause and breathe more deeply. She is the mathematician who sees possibility and mystery in the ordered chaos of the universe. He is the teacher who ignites the wonder of learning in his students because he has not lost it himself.
Artists connect us to all that truly matters. Our society is in desperate need of their gifts and it is a wise community that is willing to help relieve a fraction of the pressure to be profitable so that artists can create art that offers us a lifeline back to our own humanity.
Rebecca Ulasich
Minnetonka/prospective Artspace Hopkins resident
