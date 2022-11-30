To the Editor:
As a community member I have attended the Robbinsdale Area Schools Fall Festival for a great many years, experiencing my own students’ performances as well as others I know who attended Robbinsdale Area Schools.
The event was hosted at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis and returned after a two-year break.
I want to provide a shout-out by name to the directors who made the Fall Festival possible, with their never ending commitment to RAS students.
Nov. 1 was an amazing night of music performed by the All-District Choir (elementary students) under the directorship of Mrs. Gagnon and Mrs. Schultz.
Followed were the band, choir and orchestra ensembles under the directorship of Mr. Hahn (Cooper Band); Mr. Woelfle (Armstrong Band); Mrs. Rowan and Mr. Vidal (Cooper Choir); Mrs. Trump (Armstrong Choir); Mrs. Pflaum (Cooper Orchestra) and Mr. Martin (Armstrong Orchestra).
Additionally, it was amazing to hear the voices of not one but two Cooper Hawk alum, Class of 2015’s Graham Remple and Class of 2017’s Nathan Ausk. Both shared their talent, that I have had the pleasure of listening to throughout their high school careers at Cooper High School and participating in theater productions, along with some very memorable choir concerts.
Further thanks and appreciation needs to be expressed to the elementary and middle school music departments, without their dedication to the performing arts, the students who were on the stage at Orchestra Hall tonight, would not be there. THANK YOU.
Thank you again to those who make District 281 performing arts what it is, you all do NOT get the true recognition you deserve.
Please join me by communicating with Robbinsdale Area Schools to encourage recognition of the RAS fine arts, and promotion of events in a timely manner. The district contact person is Toya Stewart Downey, executive director of strategic communications, equity and inclusion: Toya_StewartDowney@rdale.org.
Please also join me for Cooper Theater’s production “The Outsider” 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at chs.rdale.org/activities/admission-tickets.
