To the Editor:
Ann Johnson Stewart cares about our great state and decided, last fall, to run for public office representing District 44 as our State Senator. Ann like many Minnesotans is disappointed with current Republican Senator’s lack of compassion and courage to make important and timely decisions, and the Senate’s failure to enact a capital bonding bill, common-sense gun violence prevention legislation, police and criminal justice reforms and COVID-19 relief.
Ann is not afraid of a challenge or hard work. She is a wife, a mother, a step-mom and a grandmother. By education, she is a civil engineer who started her own engineering business in her basement over 20 years ago; it has grown into a successful enterprise employing 26 people. She is also a teacher. She has taught at the University of Minnesota and at local technical colleges to engineers, maintenance workers, tradespeople and managers. Ann will bring her extensive experience and expertise to advocate for needed infrastructure projects. She is a bridge builder (both literally and figuratively), a creative problem solver and understands the value of teamwork. Ann believes our state is at a critical moment and future legislative sessions which will profoundly impact every Minnesotan. I strongly encourage you to learn more about Ann by reading information on her campaign website. I am going to vote for Ann as our next State Senator representing District 44 and hope you do too.
Brian Golob
Minnetonka
