To the Editor:
Over the past few years, I have been incredibly disappointed by the lack of action on climate change that I’ve seen in government on the state and federal levels. Year after year we have rising temperatures. The West is burning, and in August a derecho tore through Iowa, resulting in $4 billion in damages. These events are becoming more frequent and severe as a result of climate change, and the problem is far too important to ignore. We have a dire need for environmental leadership in our state senate, and Ann Johnson Stewart is the perfect candidate to fill that role.
The voters of Senate District 44, which includes much of Plymouth and Minnetonka, have an important choice to make. Ann is a problem solver who sees climate change as the problem that it is. Years ago she saw the damage being done to our environment, and she went and got a degree in environmental engineering. Now, after decades of work as an engineer, she’s bringing her expertise to the capitol and advocating for the common-sense solutions we so desperately need, like investments in clean energy and incentives for homeowners to switch to solar. Her opponent doesn’t even have the words “climate change” on his website, but Ann is ready to fight it head-on. Just last week, she held a virtual event with U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and two other candidates for Minnesota Senate seats focused on the issue.
Ann is an engineer who in her professional life helps build real bridges, but as a senator, I suspect she’ll be building political bridges as well. She is smart, extremely personable, and passionate about her goals. She says she entered politics because she was so upset about the gun violence in our schools and on the streets, but she also understands economic, infrastructure and environmental issues as well as or better than any candidate I’ve seen in either party.
I know who is going to get my vote for Minnesota Senate and it will be Ann.
Owen Wold
Plymouth
