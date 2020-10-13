To the Editor:

The campaign materials are arriving in greater and greater frequency. I’ve been paying very close attention to the materials coming from Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL) and Greg Pulles (R). I’m disappointed to see that Greg pulls the wool over our eyes with his September education mailer. His education-themed mailer was for private school funding and referenced Ascension Academy, a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Ann Johnson Stewart’s education mailer is supporting the legislative requests for public schools.

For the last four years, I’ve asked the current state Sen. Paul Anderson (R), who served on the Senate Education committee, to support our public school legislative requests. He refused and no action in the senate was taken on pre-kindergarten funding, student’s with disabilities funding and general budget support. The senator’s own children attend Wayzata Public Schools and he didn’t do any education committee work that would have alleviated the enormous special education budget shortfalls these schools are experiencing. In fact, he actually added an unfunded mandate that creates more budget problems. Greg Pulles’ private school support will decrease the state’s education budget for public schools.

Conversely, Ann already has a plan to support both policy and funding requests that will improve our district’s public schools. There are approximately 14,000 public school students in Senate District 44; That’s 14,000 reasons to support Ann Johnson Stewart for Senate District 44. Please be a public school supporter and vote Ann Stewart Johnson into the Senate.

Kimberly Nguyen

Wayzata

