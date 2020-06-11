To the Editor:
Almost everyone who call themselves “American” can trace their roots to another country. The vociferous cacophony of opposition to immigration by some politicians, led by Donald Trump and supported by special interest groups, is deafening. This anti-immigrant rhetoric has been especially more pronounced and blatant in the past three years. It’s a classic divisive tactic which undermines the fact that united we are stronger.
History has shown that immigrants work hard for their adopted country. As a group, they contribute to America’s economy. They also enrich us socially and culturally, albeit intangibly. Technology giants like Microsoft, Google, and Oracle have immigrants at their helm. Opponents of immigration play upon the unfounded fear that immigrants take away jobs from native born workers. This myth has been busted.
I am a first generation immigrant who emigrated to the U.S. several years ago in pursuit of a doctorate. The color of my skin is a dead giveaway that I am a foreigner. I have been asked to go back to where I came from, or to go back to my country, several times during my ownership of a retail store. I will always remember my boss telling me that I have to work twice as hard to be half as good to be successful.
Immigrants, along with native born Americans, make our country complete. The xenophobia, fear of competition and nationalism is not what our country was founded upon. Let’s accept the fact that immigrants are here to stay, and America is better for it.
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
