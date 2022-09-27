To the editor:
Ah yes, it’s fall, and an election year, too! Campaign signs have sprung up all over Plymouth, only slightly less prolific than the dandelions we fend off every spring.
This year, some of those signs are gigantic. They look like billboards, complete with pictures and slogans. “Truth. Accountability. Common Sense.”
Intrigued, I made my way to the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum at City Hall on September 19. I really wanted to hear what those candidates had to say. The forums are like job interviews, where we, the people, are the prospective employers. Candidates come to forums to answer our questions, and prove they are worthy of our votes.
You know what? The owners of those signs didn’t show up! Plymouth residents filled the council chambers to hear them, and they blew us off.
It was still a great candidate forum because the other candidates did show up. We got to hear from Bonnie Westlin, running for Senator in Senate District 42; Plymouth Councilmember Ned Carroll, running for Representative in House District 42A; and Rep. Ginny Klevorn, running for Representative in House District 42B. The three of them gave thoughtful answers to some very tough questions. They showed their respect for the people of Plymouth, and proved that they will represent us well in the Minnesota House and Senate.
Looking back on those signs… The Truth is, voters can see beyond the slogans on signs. We want Accountability from the people who represent us, and that means showing up. It’s all Common Sense – if you want to win votes, come talk with the voters!
I support Bonnie Westlin, Ned Carroll, and Ginny Klevorn for election to the Minnesota House and Senate, and encourage you to do the same. These three will listen closely to the citizens of Plymouth, and will represent us well in St. Paul.
Sue Christiansen
Plymouth
