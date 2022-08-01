To the editor:

I agree with everything Jim Vaughan complained about in his July 28 opinion piece. I enjoy Jim’s “rants” because I too, rant about the state of our planet, state and local community. I was hoping that high gas prices would reduce the number of miles driven and lead to safer driving. In that vein, I had hoped for significant gas tax increases during each of our 1991 and 2003 wars in the Middle East.

Tags

Load comments