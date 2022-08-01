I agree with everything Jim Vaughan complained about in his July 28 opinion piece. I enjoy Jim’s “rants” because I too, rant about the state of our planet, state and local community. I was hoping that high gas prices would reduce the number of miles driven and lead to safer driving. In that vein, I had hoped for significant gas tax increases during each of our 1991 and 2003 wars in the Middle East.
On my meandering bicycle rides throughout St. Louis Park and Hopkins, I see a lot of litter and waste: Cans, bottles, plastic bags, disposable masks from the pandemic. I’ve equipped my bicycle with large panniers, and I pick up cans and bottles for recycling, and some garbage. If I find discarded metal items, I can collect those for my occasional trips to Express Metals in Hopkins.
I stop at parks, commercial buildings, or apartment buildings to dispose of these recyclable items; wherever I’ve got access to recycle bins. A sad thing is the state of the dumpsters at all the multi-family housing buildings I encounter. Trash in the recycling dumpsters, and recyclables in the trash dumpsters. What is not recycled is treated as trash. It’s either burned in the Hennepin County incinerator or dumped in landfills. Recently, the landfill in Rosemount has applied for permits to expand. My wish would be to somehow have recycling discipline at these multi-family buildings.
I hope to become as good as Jim Vaughan at reducing waste. I’ve still got a medium-sized garbage bin that fills every week. The good news is that I fill our large recycle bin bi-weekly and use our compost bins and yard waste bags religiously. I drive a plug-in electric hybrid car that uses very little gasoline. And yes, I never drive over the speed limit.
