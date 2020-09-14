To the Editor:
In this challenging time of Covid-19, caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia has become even more stressful and difficult. Caregivers are charged with the physical and mental well-being of their loved one, as well as ensuring that elder abuse does not occur. Unfortunately, I know only too well of the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease, as my husband suffered from its cruelty for over six years, eventually succumbing to its effects at a young age.
While not often discussed, elder abuse is a serious issue in our community. For those with dementia, who may have difficulty communicating with others about abuse or neglect, the impacts may lead to premature death, health deterioration, destruction of social and familial ties and financial loss.
The bipartisan Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice to develop training materials to assist law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical and victims’ services personnel, and others who support individuals with dementia. The goal is to improve the quality of their interactions with dementia individuals, and to protect them from elder abuse. The Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement strongly support this bill.
So, on behalf of my late husband, as well as the 99,000 Minnesotans and their caregivers who live with this disease, I wish to thank Congressman Dean Phillips for his dedication in co-sponsoring this important piece of legislation. Additionally, I wish to thank Senators Klobuchar and Smith for also voting to support this bill when it passed the Senate last month. If you would like to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and learn more about this disease and the Elder Abuse Act, please visit alzimpact.org.
Randee Giblin
Plymouth
