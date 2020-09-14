To the Editor:
Thank you to Rep. Patty Acomb for being a champion for education in our Minnesota Legislature. Like so many of us, I choose to live and raise my family in Plymouth because of the world-class public schools. My elementary-aged daughters attend public school, as did Acomb and her two sons. As a mother, Patty really understands the importance of quality education for everyone.
As a state legislator, Patty has voted to invest in public education: increasing the per pupil funding formula, adding investments in special education, and addressing educational disparities with a bill to increase the number of teachers of color.
My kids and I had the opportunity to meet Patty. Not only is she a nice person, but she has proven herself to be a true champion for public education, representing our children’s interests in the Minnesota Legislature. Please join me in supporting Patty Acomb for State Representative.
Sarah Suemnig
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.