To the Editor:

Thank you to Rep. Patty Acomb for being a champion for education in our Minnesota Legislature. Like so many of us, I choose to live and raise my family in Plymouth because of the world-class public schools. My elementary-aged daughters attend public school, as did Acomb and her two sons. As a mother, Patty really understands the importance of quality education for everyone.

As a state legislator, Patty has voted to invest in public education: increasing the per pupil funding formula, adding investments in special education, and addressing educational disparities with a bill to increase the number of teachers of color.

My kids and I had the opportunity to meet Patty. Not only is she a nice person, but she has proven herself to be a true champion for public education, representing our children’s interests in the Minnesota Legislature. Please join me in supporting Patty Acomb for State Representative.

Sarah Suemnig

Plymouth

