To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Patty Acomb who is running for a second term in the Minnesota House representing District 44B. As a Minnetonka resident, I had the pleasure of getting to know Patty when she served on the City Council. As a public health advocate and mom to two young kids, I was alarmed when e-cigarette use skyrocketed in our schools. Patty listened to our concerns and worked with a team of parents, students, coaches, doctors and other community partners to increase the tobacco age to 21 in Minnetonka. Once elected to the State Legislature, Acomb helped pass Tobacco 21 statewide and is very supportive of other bold initiatives to protect our young people from addiction. More than ever, we need kind, thoughtful, positive and smart people like our neighbor Patty representing us in St. Paul. If you have not voted yet, please make sure you vote for Patty Acomb who has demonstrated her commitment to our kids, our schools, our parks and trails and a healthier future for all families.
Molly Moilanen
Minnetonka
