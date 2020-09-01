letter envelope

To the Editor:

Please join me in voting to re-elect Patty Acomb as our representative to the Minnesota Legislature, House District 44B.

As Minnetonka’s former city manager and now chair of the Three Rivers Park Board, I have known Patty for many years as a strong and effective advocate for responsible environmental stewardship.

When we vote for public officials to represent us, experience matters. Serving as our current State Representative and previously as our at-large Minnetonka City Council Member, Patty has a proven commitment to protecting the natural setting that has always made our community and our state special.

A vote for Patty is a vote for nature!

John Gunyou

Minnetonka

