To the Editor:
Several years ago, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners joined with anchor partners, the Wayzata and Orono school districts, to implement Great Expectations. Great Expectations is a collaborative school and community initiative designed to close the educational and opportunity achievement gap of children and youth in our community from cradle to career.
No question, this year ushered in a very challenging school experience for parents, preschool and school-age kids of our community and for the Wayzata and Orono school districts. An experience requiring swift and decisive leadership and calling for the best in administrators, teachers and staff who make our schools and early childhood programs safe and exciting places for our kids to grow and learn.
No surprise, the Orono and Wayzata school districts stepped up to the mind-boggling challenge of COVID-19 with extraordinary nimbleness and grit and the heart and will and creativity that we have come to expect from them, and that, hopefully, we will never ever take for granted.
Teachers and school staff have become pandemic space design engineers and safety monitors, techno-teachers and parent coaches, rapid responders and daily risk takers. Wayzata and Orono superintendents and school boards have become proactive and vigilant monitors of public health indicators, school safety best practices, operational effectiveness, providing focused and creative leadership in a time of dizzying challenge and change.
We don’t need to look far for community heroes. They are here, every day. Our in- school and distance-learning heroes, teaching, loving, caring for our kids and modeling for all of us inspiring lessons in courage and commitment. From a very grateful community, a resounding and heartfelt thank you.
Carol Bergenstal and LaDonna Hoy
Plymouth
Bergenstal and Hoy are members of the Great Expectations school and community initiative.
