On Feb. 14, the Wayzata School Board voted to lift the mandatory mask mandate that was set in place this past August. Masking is now optional for K-12 students and staff. Because I believe that the mandate should be in place until even our youngest students can be vaccinated, I was disappointed in the decision. However, what concerned me even more was the manner in which this decision was made. The standard procedure of the board is to post the agenda on Fridays for meetings that take place the following Monday. This gives very little time for the public to examine the agenda, consider the issues, speak with other parents and communicate any concerns to the board.
On a topic as critical as masking, this short window to allow feedback was particularly problematic, and the situation was exacerbated when the district failed to provide specifics about the masking resolution in the Friday agenda. Indeed, the public was not notified that there would even be a vote on removing masking until Sunday, Feb. 13, leaving less than one day for citizens to engage with the board. Although this may not be the intent, it surely seems as though the board pursued a strategy to minimize public input.
I work with a Facebook group called “Protect Critical Thinking in Our Schools” (facebook.com/groups/wayzatathinking). We have over 500 members, and all of them are interested in school policies. Not only has the district failed to provide adequate time for them to process board meeting agendas, the board is now considering implementing new restrictions on public input at board meetings as well. Respectfully, I request that the school board change their procedures in a way that enhances transparency and allows space for the most important part of democracy – conversations with our representatives. If you feel as I do, please email the members of the board and Superintendent Chace Anderson to let them know how you feel: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board.
