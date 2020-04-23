To the Editor:
The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund wants to thank Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein for his leadership during this unprecedented time. We also want to thank Plymouth’s police officers and firefighters for their tireless and outstanding service they provide to our community.
The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established in 1977 by Plymouth residents and business owners. Our initial mission was to raise money to purchase a bulletproof vest for every Plymouth officer, which at the time was not mandated by state law. Through the generosity of the community we succeeded in our mission and went on to help establish the DARE, Reserve, Neighborhood Watch and Night to Unite programs. We’ve purchased three K-9 units, SWAT and fire mobile command vehicles, ballistic shields and state-of-the-art technologies and equipment not funded by the city operating budget.
Because of COVID-19, we have had to cancel our annual waffle-breakfast fundraiser scheduled for May. This fundraiser is critical in helping us purchase advanced technologies, equipment and training for our officers and firefighters.
The fund is an all-volunteer organization that has no operating budget, no overhead and no paid staff. One hundred percent of your donations go directly to local public-safety initiatives.
As president of the fund, I ask you to consider making a tax-deductible, monetary donation to our organization this year. We promise to do our best to serve up waffles again next year! Donations can be made through GIVEMN or through checks mailed to Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, MN 55447.
Thank you for your consideration and thanks again to the brave police officers and firefighters who are on the front line. May we all stay healthy and safe.
Jackie Hogshire
Plymouth
Hogshire is president of the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.