Volunteers like Roger Fuentes dropped off donation bags, provided by grocers like Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme and Cub, along with personal notes on residents’ doorsteps June 4. A week later, residents filled the bags with food, and volunteers returned to pick them up. Ten volunteers also won $50 gift cards from St. Louis Park restaurants and merchants, including Sota Clothing, Mill Valley Kitchen, McCoy’s Public House and more. (Submitted photo)
Thom Miller Real Estate partnered with the St. Louis Park Emergency Program in June for Let’s Do Lunch, a new community-wide food donation event.
Twenty-seven community members volunteered for the project, filling two vans with 3,300 pounds of food donated by and for St. Louis Park families.
“I knew our generous community would step up and they did,” said Thom Miller, the drive’s organizer and a team member of Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina.
He noted that events like this go well beyond their main task.
“They’re truly community events, bringing neighbors together and creating opportunities for new connections,” he said.
Miller, a former St. Louis Park city council member, said he understood from STEP that the summer brings increasing demand for food when children aren’t in school.
“During the school year, many St. Louis Park families depend on the school lunch program to provide their children with nutritious meals,” he said. “But in summer, providing three healthy, kid-friendly meals every day can be a challenge.”
Let’s Do Lunch! was created to fill a season-specific gap, he explained. Donations from the event are helping parents provide essential meals.
“Additionally, residents’ donations provided STEP with a variety of branded food not often available to families in need,” Miller said.
He plans to host Let’s Do Lunch! again next summer.
