The Lenox Foundation is participating in the Give-to-the-Max event Thursday, Nov. 18.
The sole purpose of the Lenox Foundation is to raise funds to promote the mission of the St. Louis Park Senior Program, which is “to improve and enhance the lives of adults age 50 and better in St. Louis Park and surrounding communities.”
Donations may be made at givemn.org by searching for Lenox Foundation Inc. Donations to GiveMN are accepted throughout the month but promotions are available Nov. 18.
Info: lenoxfoundation.net
