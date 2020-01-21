LEGO

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Third-grade students Anna Breyer, Lauren Breyer, Graham Johnson and Iker Coig from the International Spanish Language Academy earned the Innovative Explorers Award at the First Lego League Junior competition Jan. 11 at the Capitol Hill Magnet School in St. Paul. The academy is an International Baccalaureate Spanish immersion K-6 school in Minnetonka.

