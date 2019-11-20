EP foundation

“That’s How We Roll” is the theme of an upcoming open house where residents can learn what the Eden Prairie Community Foundation is and what it does.

Rolls, coffee, and juice will be shared at this free open house from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Cambria Room of the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.

Families are welcome.

Get to know the organization’s leaders and then hear a short presentation on how the foundation is changing lives in Eden Prairie. You’ll also hear from an organization that used the foundation as its sponsor and an Eden Prairie family that is using the Foundation as a vehicle for their own philanthropy.

“What is a community foundation? Many people don’t know about these incredibly philanthropic and flexible organizations scattered across the country,” said Executive Director Mark Weber. “So we’ll give the basics, and you’ll walk away realizing that if Eden Prairie is like a Big Mac sandwich, the foundation is its secret sauce.”

Registration in advance is encouraged but not required. Register on the foundation website under “Events,” select “Open House” and fill out the registration form. Or, e-mail Mark Weber at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.

