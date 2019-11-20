“That’s How We Roll” is the theme of an upcoming open house where residents can learn what the Eden Prairie Community Foundation is and what it does.
Rolls, coffee, and juice will be shared at this free open house from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Cambria Room of the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.
Families are welcome.
Get to know the organization’s leaders and then hear a short presentation on how the foundation is changing lives in Eden Prairie. You’ll also hear from an organization that used the foundation as its sponsor and an Eden Prairie family that is using the Foundation as a vehicle for their own philanthropy.
“What is a community foundation? Many people don’t know about these incredibly philanthropic and flexible organizations scattered across the country,” said Executive Director Mark Weber. “So we’ll give the basics, and you’ll walk away realizing that if Eden Prairie is like a Big Mac sandwich, the foundation is its secret sauce.”
Registration in advance is encouraged but not required. Register on the foundation website under “Events,” select “Open House” and fill out the registration form. Or, e-mail Mark Weber at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.