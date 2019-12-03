Community members can learn about management and restoration activities of the wildlife, forestry and water quality areas in the Three Rivers Park District, Thursday, Dec. 12 at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation will be 7 p.m. Recent prairie management, wildlife reintroductions and turtle research will be highlighted.
The program will be by John Moriarty, senior manager of wildlife at Three Rivers, who has written several books on natural resource topics, has served on the board of the Minnesota Master Naturalists and is was one of the original instructors for the program. This free event is offered by West Metro Chapter of MN Master Naturalist Volunteers.
