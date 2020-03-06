Community members can learn about dragonflies and damselflies and about the Minnesota Dragonfly Society in a free presentation by Curt Oien, a founding member and president of the society, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. The social time begins at 6:30 p.m.

Oien has extensive volunteer experience working with the Minnesota Odonata Survey Project and the University of Minnesota insect collection.

The event is offered by the West Metro Chapter of MN Master Naturalist Volunteers.

Info: westmetromasternaturalists.weebly.com

