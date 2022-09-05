Local voters are encouraged to submit questions for candidates
The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
In the weeks prior to the election, the nonpartisan organization will host a series of forums that will include candidates running in contested races for city, state and school board seats that represent Plymouth and Wayzata voters. These events are free and open to the public. All candidates have been invited to participate.
Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues. Voters have two opportunities to suggest questions for candidates: By emailing written questions up to one day in advance of the forum or submitting written questions on provided note cards during the event.
The League of Women Voters requests that questions are directed to all candidates.
For questions sent in advance, the League asks that the subject line contain the name of the intended forum. For the forums held in Plymouth or Wayzata, send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org. For forums held outside of these cities, see details below.
By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of any person asking a question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email or in-person will remain confidential with all identifying information removed.
For more information about the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area, visit lwvwpa.org.
Forum details
Plymouth City Council forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
Where:Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Plymouth has four races on the ballot: mayor, city council ward 2, city council ward 4 and city council at-large.
The candidates running for Plymouth City Council are Julie Peterson and Lee Ziesmer for ward 2; James “Jamie” Page, Julie Pointner and James Williams for ward 4; and Derek Anderson, Clark Gregor and Neha Markanda for the at-large seat.
There is no forum scheduled for the Plymouth mayoral race because the candidate, Mayor Jeff Wosje, is running unopposed for reelection.
Minnesota Senate District 42 and Minnesota House Districts 42A and 42B forum
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19
Where:Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
All Minnesota House and Senate districts were redrawn earlier this year to reflect population distribution changes identified in the 2020 Census. As result of the redistricting, Plymouth is now primarily located within Senate District 42 and House Districts 42A and 42B.
The candidates running for Senate District 42 are Paul Hillen and Bonnie Westlin. The candidates running for House District 42A are Kathy Burkett and Ned Carroll. The candidates running for House District 42B are Ginny Klevorn and Jackie Schroeder.
Minnesota Senate District 43 forum
When:7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
Where:New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope
After redistricting earlier this year, the southeast corner of Plymouth is located within Minnesota Senate District 43 and Minnesota House District 43B.
The candidates running for Senate District 43 are Ann Rest and Andrew Schuler.
There is no forum scheduled for the House District 43B race because the candidate, Rep. Mike Freiberg, is running unopposed.
The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org.
Minnesota Senate District 45 and Minnesota House District 45B forum
When: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St., Wayzata
All Minnesota House and Senate districts were redrawn earlier this year to reflect population distribution changes identified in the 2020 Census. As result of the redistricting, Wayzata is now located within Senate District 45 and House District 45B.
The candidates running for Senate District 45 are Kathleen Fowke and Kelly Morrison. The candidates running for House District 45B are Patty Acomb and Lorie Cousineau.
Wayzata City Council forum
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St., Wayzata
Wayzata has two city council seats on the ballot. The candidates running for Wayzata City Council are Chris Hickman, Molly MacDonald, Jeff Parkhill and Larissa Stockton.
This forum will immediately follow the Senate District 45 and House District 45B forum.
Robbinsdale Area Schools (ISD 281) School Board forum
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Where: Robbinsdale District Education Services Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave., New Hope
The Robbinsdale Area School Board has four open seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Robbinsdale Area School Board are ReNae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Sharon Brooks Green, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Samir (Sam) Sant and Aileen White.
The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org.
Wayzata Area Schools (ISD 284) School Board Special Election forum
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
The Wayzata School District is holding a special election in which there is one school board seat for a one-year term on the ballot. Candidates running for this position are Jay Hesby, Sheila Prior, Erin Shelton and Mariam Siddiqui.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.