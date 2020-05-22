League of Women Voters chapter for Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins is looking for new members.
The nonpartisan political organization encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The chapter is run by volunteers who work in the community in voter service and citizen education.
If interested in joining, visit lwvmeph.org for contact information.
