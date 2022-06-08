A consortium of Hennepin County Leagues of Women Voters will co-host two Hennepin County candidate forums for the primary election.
All candidates who filed for Hennepin County attorney and Hennepin County sheriff have been invited.
These events are free and open to the public. The forums will be live streamed at stlouispark.org, and will be available on YouTube and other sources after the event.
The Hennepin County Attorney Forum will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at 7 pm at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. The candidates are Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh and Ryan Winkler.
League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County member Laura Helmer will moderate.
The Hennepin County Sheriff Forum will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Louis Park City Hall. The candidates are Joseph Banks, Jai Hanson and Dawanna Witt.
League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area member Mary Santi will moderate.
Written questions will be accepted throughout the forums. Voters may alternately email questions in advance to vote@lwvmpls.org. They should indicate the name of the forum in questions submitted by email. By League of Women Voters policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential.
The League of Women Voters Minnesota is a nonpartisan, nonprofit political organization that encourages participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The group does not endorse or oppose candidates for office or political parties. Membership information will also be available at the forums.
For more information, contact Jackie Wells, League of Women Voters Golden Valley voter service chair, at lwvgv@lwvmn.org.
