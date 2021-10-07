The League of Woman Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins (LWV MEPH) invites the public to attend a presentation on the overlapping issues of affordable housing and mental health. The event is free. No reservations are needed.
Topic: Affordable Housing and the Issues of Mental Health
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13
Where: Hopkins Fire Department, 101 17th Ave. S., Hopkins
Presenter: Chris La Tondresse, Hennepin County Commissioner
Adequate time will be given for answers to audience questions. Masks required. For more information about the LWV MEPH, go to www.lwvmeph.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.