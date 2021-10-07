The League of Woman Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins (LWV MEPH) invites the public to attend a presentation on the overlapping issues of affordable housing and mental health. The event is free. No reservations are needed.

Topic: Affordable Housing and the Issues of Mental Health

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13

Where: Hopkins Fire Department, 101 17th Ave. S., Hopkins

Presenter: Chris La Tondresse, Hennepin County Commissioner

Adequate time will be given for answers to audience questions. Masks required. For more information about the LWV MEPH, go to www.lwvmeph.org.

