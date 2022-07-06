Plymouth residents Yesmean Ragheb, Cassie Kallis and Suniket Fulzele graduated in a class of 22 others from Partners in Policymaking, a nine-month, comprehensive training in disability law and policies.
Ragheb and her husband have a daughter with Down syndrome who receives several therapies to improve her motor skills and speech delays. Ragheb learned about Partners from a newsletter article for the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota written by a mother who had graduated from the class. Ragheb said she found the guest lectures and accompanying small group exercises valuable since it became a place to share personal experiences. The group broke down problems, brainstormed solutions and together created a plan. She describes that her communication skills have “blossomed” and she is now motivated to be a stronger advocate for her daughter and the community.
Kallis signed up for the class when she was “completely frustrated and burnt out with the school district and special education department.” She is raising three children with fragile X syndrome. This comprehensive training was just what she was looking for. Kallis said the guest lectures were engaging and informative and shared a great deal of knowledge and resources. They gave her the motivation to continue to advocate for her children.
Fuzele has a daughter with cerebral palsy who needs constant supervision for daily needs.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. The training is free to participants.
“Our goal is that graduates gain a clear understanding of disability law and policies. The training increases their self-confidence in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they have learned to speak up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022 to 2023 program year is Sept. 16 to 17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters. Applications are due by July 15. Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments.
For further information on class expectations, or to get an application form, go to https://mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
