Three leadership promotions have taken place in the flight line operations at Premier Jet Center at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.
Dan Shoemaker has been promoted to training supervisor, Jennifer Swenson has been promoted to customer service supervisor, and Nealon Thompson has been promoted to line supervisor.
“Dan, Jenn, and Nealon collectively bring 55 years of experience and knowledge into our flight line department. Their capabilities will help us expand our operations and continue to succeed in providing the best service for our customers through our commitment to prioritizing safety, training, and customer service,” said Brian Bourbeau, line services manager.
Shoemaker is responsible for all training within the department as well as managing the internal quality assurance program. He worked in sales and customer service for 12 years and instructed martial arts for 16 years before beginning his aviation career, joining PJC as a flight line technician in 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in health care from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Swenson leads the customer service team and manages daily operations, including hiring, training and team development. She attended the University of North Dakota and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in commercial aviation. She worked as a pilot for Mesaba Airlines, Endeavor Air and Delta Air Lines before joining PJC in 2019.
Thompson is responsible for overseeing the flight line department, including the development of team members and managing essential day-to-day operations.
Thompson has 27 years of experience in the field of public safety and is also responsible for overseeing PJC’s flight line safety program. He holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in fire science from the Community College of the Air Force. He is also a certified emergency manager, holds a private pilot certificate and is currently working towards earning his instrument rating and commercial pilot certificate.
Premier Jet Center, based in Minneapolis, and parent company Fargo Jet Center, based in Fargo, North Dakota, are recognized leaders in the provision of aviation services and have been ranked among the top aviation service companies in the world.
