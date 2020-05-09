Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.