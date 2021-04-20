The Park Public Schools & Community and Schools Foundation is partnering with the St. Louis Park High School Senior Party Committee to launch a community-wide effort to celebrate seniors.
Participants can buy and display a lawn sign in their yards to honor the class of 2021.
Orders may be placed through Saturday, April 24, at givemn.org/story/Slpseniors2021. Proceeds from lawn sign sales will help make the 2021 Senior Party free for all students and will help fund future innovative classroom grants for students in future years. Signs can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. April 24 at the parking lot near Door 1 at St. Louis Park School, 6425 W. 33rd St.
To learn more about the Park Public Schools & Community Foundation, visit slppscf.org.
