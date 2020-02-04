(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee made a stop in Plymouth Jan. 27 as part of its bonding tour. The committee learned about expansion and renovation plans for the Plymouth Creek Center and the city’s request for $15 million in state bond funds. Built in 1999, the center draws 300,000 visitors a year and the city has plans to expand it to accommodate Plymouth’s growth and increased demand. Pictured are City Manager Dave Callister, Councilmember Ned Carroll, Sens. John Jasinski, Chuck Wiger, Gary Dahms, David Tomassoni and Paul Anderson, Committee Chair/Sen. David Senjem, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen and Councilmember Jim Davis.
