Ph.D. Applied Economist Lauren Bresnahan has received the DFL-endorsement for the newly created Minnesota State House District 45A, which includes the communities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, St. Bonifacius, most of Shorewood, Spring Park, and Tonka Bay.
“Senate District 45 DFL is proud to have endorsed Lauren in our April 10 convention.” said SD45 DFL Chair Cathy Olson. “Lauren is an inspirational leader who will apply her knowledge of business economics to ensure growth for all in our community. She embraces the values of those in our district and will work tirelessly for their benefit. We are thrilled to support this talented professional who believes in the importance of public service.”
After securing her Ph.D., Lauren worked at the Congressional Budget Office in Washington D.C. forecasting inflation to guide Congress when planning social security benefits. She’s also a former adjunct professor of macroeconomics and deputy chief economist at Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG). Currently, she is a director of market insights at Cargill and serves on the Board of the Cargill Veterans Military Support Network.
“I am running for State House because we need someone at the Capitol who understands that real economic growth is achieved through fiscal responsibility and focusing on our future. Sound strategies for education, healthcare, small businesses, the environment, and community safety result in sustained growth and prosperity for all Minnesotans” said Bresnahan.
Lauren believes positive economic change is at hand in Minnesota. “Having an economist in the State House of Representatives is crucial in managing the federal dollars coming to Minnesota along with the $9.2 billion state surplus,” said Bresnahan. “I hope to be elected to the Minnesota House to make sure all Minnesotans thrive far into the future.”
Lauren is a 4-H kid from Waconia, Minnesota. Lauren and her husband chose to raise their family in that community because Waconia has long been leaders in education, healthcare, environmental protections, and voting rights. They also wanted their two children to attend Waconia’s great public schools, just like she did.
