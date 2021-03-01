Sen. Ron Latz (DFL – St. Louis Park) and Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL – Shoreview) introduced legislation Feb. 25 to provide for extreme risk protection orders.
The bill would allow members of law enforcement or a family member to petition a court for the temporary removal of an individual’s access to firearms if a court determines they may be a threat to themselves or others.
“Extreme Risk Protection Orders would equip law enforcement, family members and courts with the necessary tools to step in before warning signs spiral into tragedies,” Latz said. “Often, they are among those who first see or learn of a person in crisis. If law enforcement or family members find a person who poses a significant or immediate danger of bodily harm or death to themselves or other persons by possessing a firearm, a petition for relief – if approved by a judge with due process protections – would require that person to give up their guns while the order is in effect, and help prevent a senseless tragedy from occurring.”
The Minnesota House approved the legislation in 2019 but was blocked in the Republican-led Minnesota Senate.
The District of Columbia and 19 states have adopted similar legislation, often referred to as “red flag” laws.
