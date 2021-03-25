St. Louis Park advocates with the group ISAIAH plan to meet with Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park and Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) on "co-creating a caring economy where every Minnesotan family - no matter what they look like, where they come from or how much money they have - can thrive and a robust multi-racial democracy that recognizes the dignity of every person."
The event geared toward Senate District 46 will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, with the link https://isaiahmn-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcscuqgrj8vHdJKreLMDGqiEWWYf0L9VwFY.
The description says, "This meeting is about connecting with local legislators to co-govern this legislative session and advance climate justice, expand our democracy, and raise revenue on the wealthiest Minnesotans to invest in healthcare, childcare, sustainable infrastructure, and education for all of us. Legislators will hear from us, their constituents, about our stories and expectations for them to lead this session."
Senate District 46 includes all or parts of St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
