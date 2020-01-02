Chris LaTondresse of Hopkins has announced his candidacy for Hennepin County Commissioner District 6. The district includes Minnetonka, Edina, Hopkins, Excelsior, Wayzata, parts of Eden Prairie, Long Lake and the Lake Minnetonka communities. Current Commissioner Jan Callison has announced she will not seek re-election.
LaTondresse, who currently serves on the Hopkins School Board, made the announcement Thursday. He said in a statement: “We will run the most innovative and inclusive campaign in the history of our district, sparking conversations across our community around the issues that matter most. From affordable housing to transportation, fighting climate change to gun-violence prevention—tackling these issues can’t wait.”
The campaign plans to host a series of public conversations to generate ideas around how to move Hennepin County forward, modeled on the approach taken by Hopkins Public Schools to create a new strategic plan with broad-based community input.
“As Minnesota’s largest county, Hennepin must also be its most innovative—especially with increasing diversity, growing demands on human services, and tough budget choices every year,” said LaTondresse. “That kind of innovation is impossible without putting inclusion at the center. We need every voice at the table.”
LaTondresse served in the Obama Administration at a $50 billion agency (USAID) bringing private-sector and civil-society stakeholders together to advance a key Presidential initiative and created new pathways for citizen problem-solvers to drive innovative solutions and bold new ideas to solve our world’s toughest challenges.
LaTondresse has lived in Hopkins for most of his life and lives there with his wife, Ashley, a nurse practitioner for Hennepin Healthcare, and their two young boys.
Info: latondresse.org and @latondresse (Twitter)
