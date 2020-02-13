It was a long, cold night for the firefighters who worked to put out a massive fire that engulfed an unoccupied home on Lake Minnetonka.
“No sleep last night,” Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich said Thursday morning, 14 hours after the fire crews were first sent to the multimillion-dollar lakeside house at 2750 Gale Road near Breezy Point in Woodland.
Klapprich said the fire call came in at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and that the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire department arrived. He also noted that the fire was so large that a massive smoke plume showed up on weather radar.
"The wind off the lake just fanned the flames really good. … It all collapsed basically into the basement," Klapprich said, adding that there were no injuries were reported and the cause is yet to be determined.
The next morning, several firefighters were still at the scene monitoring a spot in the basement that was still smoldering.
There were no fire hydrants in the area near the home, the fire chief said, and trucks from area fire departments helped hauled water to the house.
Frigid conditions also impacted the work of the crews from multiple fire departments, who took turns taking shelter from the single-digit temperatures.
"It was tough,” Klapprich said. “The guys had to take turns being out there working.”
According to records from Hennepin County, a home that was previously on the site was sold in September 2017 for $5.4 million. The home was leveled to make way for the new home that was under construction.
