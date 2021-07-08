Five Lake Minnetonka historical museums are reopening to the public in July. Each museum will be staffed by knowledgeable volunteers ready to welcome visitors back to talk local history.
The museums will appeal to a broad audience of all ages and feature Excelsior Amusement Park artifacts, restored trolleys, a creekside milling mansion, a historic lakeside depot, Tonka Toys and more.
As a special welcome back incentive, visitors will have the opportunity to pick up a history “passport” at any of the museums below. Visitors who have their passports stamped at each museum during the month of July may enter to win a special “Basket of History” prize.
Participating museums include:
• Burwell House Museum - Minnetonka Historical Society (minnetonka-history.org)
• Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum (elmhs.org)
• Minnesota Streetcar Museum (trolleyride.org)
• Wayzata Depot Museum - Wayzata Historical Society (wayzatahistoricalsociety.org)
• Westonka Historical Society Museum (westonkahistoricalsociety.org)
To be entered in the drawing for a “Basket of History,” visitors may leave their fully stamped passport with contact information at the fifth museum they visit by Saturday, July 31. Winners will be notified by Saturday, Aug. 7. For hours, locations and more, information visit lkmtkahist.weebly.com or call 952-221-4766.
