Six historical societies from the Lake Minnetonka area have partnered to hire a consultant who will conduct a viability study of a possible consolidation and/or strategic alliance between the groups.
The groups exploring the idea are the Deephaven, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Westonka historical societies and the Museum of Lake Minnetonka.
The organizations have collaborated in the past and share similar missions, collection areas, members, funders, volunteers and audiences. During the study, the consultant will analyze all aspects of the organizations, including their missions, programs and constituents. The resulting report will enable the boards of the partner organizations to determine the best course of action for preserving, interpreting and improving access to Lake Minnetonka history.
The project will begin this summer and will be completed by summer 2021.
The program is made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a $52,000 grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.