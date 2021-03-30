Six historical organizations around Lake Minnetonka are exploring how they can better serve the people and history of the Lake Minnetonka region in the years and decades ahead.
The Deephaven, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Westonka historical societies and the Museum of Lake Minnetonka are exploring ways to collaborate and partner more effectively in the long-term. Options to be evaluated range from simple collaborations for certain activities to consolidation of services and everything in-between. The final product of this study will be a non-binding report that might be used as a guide in the future.
In particular, the historical organizations are exploring efforts to help them more fully tell the story of the Lake Minnetonka area, ensure the future viability of their activities, allow them to operate as efficiently as possible and enable them to expand their reach and engagement with the community.
The organizations are inviting all interested individuals to provide input through a 28-question online survey. The survey will close Thursday, April 8. All responses will remain anonymous.
To complete the survey, which takes around 20 minutes, visit surveymonkey.com/r/LMHO
As an appreciation of completing this survey, historically themed gift baskets assembled by the organizations will be awarded to three people by random drawing Tuesday, April 13, selected from those who complete the survey and choose to include their contact information at the end.
In addition, the six organizations will host two virtual town hall meetings to discuss the future of the historical groups and some of the findings from the results of the survey. The town halls will be online via Zoom 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 19.
Anyone interested in attending one or both of the town halls should RSVP by emailing LMHO@ArtsConsulting.com or calling 888-234-4236 Ext. 202. A Zoom link will be sent to all individuals who RSVP.
These activities are made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
