Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration canceled

This year’s Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration is canceled, due to COVID-19 challenges. It would have been the 132nd year of the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration, according to a release from the event organizers.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce works throughout the year hosting events, working with sponsorships and civic organizations and private individual donors to fund the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration, it stated. Due to the pandemic, fundraising events were canceled, sponsorship budgets are on hold and gathering limitations are in place. The chamber’s board of directors and the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration Committee made the decision to cancel this year’s event.
“Our responsibility to the safety of our volunteers, visitors and the public at large is paramount and has always been our number one priority,” the release stated.
Efforts from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, committees, the Excelsior Morning Rotary, Minnetonka Community Education, volunteers, businesses, residents, neighbors and visitors go into the celebration.
“We look forward to sharing in this tradition with you again in 2021,” it stated.
