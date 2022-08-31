FW01NW_Groveland2.jpg
Volunteers with the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution clean the gravestone of a Civil War veteran Aug. 25 at Minnetonka’s Groveland Cemetery. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

A group of volunteers representing the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution have been working throughout the summer to clean and restore the headstones of early Minnesota settlers and Civil War veterans who are buried at Groveland Cemetery in Minnetonka.

This is the second year the group has taken on the project, which began last year at Shorewood’s historic Woodside Cemetery.

Terry Anderson, left, and Kristine Sittler were among the volunteers representing the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution who have been working to clean and restore headstones and grave markers at Groveland Cemetery in Minnetonka. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The gravestone of Civil War veteran Dudley Porter Chase, center, before it is cleaned and restored. According to the Military Historical Society of Minnesota, Chase served as captain of Company A of the 2nd Regiment, United States Sharp Shooters. He participated in a total of 14 battles before being mortally wounded during the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863. His gravesite was rededicated in 2012, as seen on left, in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A group of volunteers representing the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution have been working to restore the headstones of early Minnesota settlers and Civil War veterans who are buried at Groveland Cemetery in Minnetonka. Among the volunteers who met Aug. 25 were, from left, Terry Anderson, Linda Kline, Gigi Hickey, Kristine Sittler, Rebecca Roth and Laura Roth. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Water is poured on a grave marker before it is scrubbed by a volunteer with the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Kristine Sittler scrubs a grave marker at the gravesite of Civil War veteran Dudley Porter Chase in Minnetonka’s Groveland Cemetery. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

