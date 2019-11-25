In response to the Fourth of July outbreak of illness, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has adopted an ordinance to reinforce and clarify existing regulations banning sewage discharge in Lake Minnetonka.
The ordinance aims to eliminate the possibility of wastewater entering the lake from boats by expanding the definition of sewage to specifically include mobile sources and requiring marine toilet pumps to be removed from water crafts and discharge valves (Y valves) to be locked.
“We have been researching options to reduce the risk of outbreaks, and this was one suggestion brought to us for consideration,” LMCD Board Chair Gregg Thomas stated in a press release. “Some boats have the capability of accidentally or intentionally pumping raw sewage into Lake Minnetonka and that is not in the best interest of public health.”
The ordinance change, which was a collaborative effort with marina owner Gabriel Jabbour, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol unit and other lake service providers, will be monitored and enforced on the lake. Any person launching a watercraft equipped with a marine toilet that is not following the ordinance is subject to a petty misdemeanor.
Businesses who provide launching, sewage pumping or recovery services are required to report to the conservation district if they become aware of a watercraft being operated on the lake that is not in compliance.
“While the discharge of sewage in the lake was already prohibited by LMCD and state and federal regulations, this new ordinance makes it clearer and takes an additional step to protect the lake and all those who enjoy it,” stated Lt. Shane Magnuson of the water patrol.
For more information, visit lmcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.