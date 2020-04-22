Minnetonka Public Schools has named Amy LaDue as the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction.
In her new role, LaDue will oversee the district’s teaching and learning department and will provide leadership for staff development, instructional technology, Title I, research and assessment, language immersion, high potential, Q Comp and all areas of curriculum and instruction.
LaDue, who will begin her new position July 1, has more than 25 years of public education experience. She is currently the assistant superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools.
LaDue was previously director of teaching and learning for Owatonna Public Schools. During her time there, she also served as curriculum and instruction coordinator, Title I coordinator, principal and teacher. She began her career in education as a teacher at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna.
She is currently completing her doctorate in educational policy and leadership at the University of Minnesota. She earned her Master of Science in educational leadership from Southwest State University and her Bachelor of Science in elementary education with a concentration in Spanish and kindergarten from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She holds a superintendent, a K-12 principal and elementary education licensures.
Superintendent Dennis Peterson said LaDue is a leader who has high expectations for herself and her teams.
“Her commitment to excellence make her an outstanding fit for the role of assistant superintendent of instruction,” Peterson said. “She is collaborative, knowledgeable and results oriented, and we look forward to having her join our leadership team.”
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
