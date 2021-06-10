La Danse Fatale

Members of the 2020-21 La Danse Fatale Company are (back row, from the left) Sophie Helgeson, Sophia Boettcher, Kate House, Emy Urdahl, artistic director Julia Levina, Elianna Schimke, Isabel Kuismi, Catherine Parker, and Katrina Berneck; (middle row) Caroline Seiler, Casey Butner, Josie Rice, Bryn Stewart, Audrey Edwards, and Anna Weaver; and (front row) Alison Noble, Paige Anderson, Maddie Stohlmeyer, Caitlin Miller, Stella Schulz, and Mercedes Lano.

La Danse Fatale performing arts youth ballet company will highlight their new work, “Keepers of the Light,” at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center. The company will have performances 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19, and 2 p.m., Sunday, June 20.

The performing arts center is located at 17164-17198 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Show times, ticket details, and live streaming options are available at ladansefatale.org.

A highlight of the annual showcase will be the return of the “Ukrainian” dance style. A favorite of dancers and audiences alike, this energetic and beautiful performance will lift spirits and bring a smile. Part I of the show will feature the dramatic story of “The Snow Queen” and Part II will feature the light and funny stories of a goose thief and a gambling bachelor in search of a bride.

La Danse Fatale is a nonprofit ballet company comprised of dancers ages 12-18, and offers performing opportunities for serious dancers as a transition to the professional stage.

Performances are directed and choreographed by Julia Levina, the company’s artistic director.

Information: Visit ladansefatale.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

