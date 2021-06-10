La Danse Fatale performing arts youth ballet company will highlight their new work, “Keepers of the Light,” at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center. The company will have performances 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19, and 2 p.m., Sunday, June 20.
The performing arts center is located at 17164-17198 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Show times, ticket details, and live streaming options are available at ladansefatale.org.
A highlight of the annual showcase will be the return of the “Ukrainian” dance style. A favorite of dancers and audiences alike, this energetic and beautiful performance will lift spirits and bring a smile. Part I of the show will feature the dramatic story of “The Snow Queen” and Part II will feature the light and funny stories of a goose thief and a gambling bachelor in search of a bride.
La Danse Fatale is a nonprofit ballet company comprised of dancers ages 12-18, and offers performing opportunities for serious dancers as a transition to the professional stage.
Performances are directed and choreographed by Julia Levina, the company’s artistic director.
Information: Visit ladansefatale.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
