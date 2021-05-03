John Kuhl has announced his bid to become mayor of Minnetonka. Kuhl has been a city resident for six years, but has a history of community service and engagement. His experience includes being a Hopkins School Board member, president of the Hopkins Fast Pitch Softball Association, Glen Lake Mighty Mites baseball coach and a member of Adath Jeshurun Synagogue. In addition, his professional life as a senior vice president of sales for The Moscoe Group is also based in Minnetonka. Kuhl, age 46, lives with his wife, Michelle Wittcoff Kuhl, and two children, Jordan and Zeke.
“I am running to be the mayor because everyone who lives, works, and attends schools within our boundaries, should be engaged with our local governing process,” said Kuhl. His campaign seeks to build upon the strong foundation that has enabled Minnetonka to be a community with great public schools, beautiful parks and trails, profitable businesses and desired housing. However, moving forward, our community needs to make sure all who enter it feel welcomed, represented and safe and that can only be accomplished by providing inclusive spaces to listen, collaborate, and cultivate new policy ideas and actions.
The candidate will begin hosting public forums through Zoom, so that residents can get to know him. The forums will be designed to listen to concerns, to create opportunities for engagement, to gather input and to inform platform ideas and strategies. The topics will include community safety, diversity, equity and inclusion and how to more meaningfully engage with seniors and youth, as well as topics that are brought up by community residents.
To learn more, visit johnkuhl.com.
