Kraus-Anderson completes St. Louis Park Middle School project

Kraus-Anderson completed a $31.4 million addition and renovation at St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, earlier this year.
Designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, the 100,000-square foot, two-story expansion includes 46,243 square feet of additions and 44,732 square feet of renovations.
The extensive project features a new auditorium with front offices for senior staff and a remodeled kitchen addition and new cafeteria with space to accommodate student growth. New classrooms were added, and the media center was remodeled. Additions also included new student gathering spaces and a second-floor hallway that links the existing east and west hallways.
Over the past five years, Kraus-Anderson has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects. The company’s comprehensive school construction services include facility analysis and budget approaches.
